Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Mankhurd area

A fire broke out at the Kurla scrap compound in Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road on Tuesday around 6am. No injuries were reported in the incident. The fire was confined within the scrap materials and oil drums at the five scrap godown sheds located at the spot. Eight fire engines and water tankers each as well as an ambulance were rushed to the site.

Fire officials said that the blaze was confined to the sheds, spread over an area of around 15,000 square feet. Chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale said, “Four fire-fighting jets were immediately pressed into operation to restrict the spread of the blaze.” The fire was brought under control by 10.35 am.