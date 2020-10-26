Fire breaks out at PAU garbage dump

Firefighters trying to control the blaze at the garbage dump on PAU campus in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

A fire broke out at Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) garbage dump on Monday morning. A cloud of smoke could be seen from faraway places, but no loss to the fields or machinery was reported.

PAU has set up compost pits at the dump and green waste was being dumped in large quantities at the site, which had caught fire. The firefighting operation continued for over six hours.

Leading fireman Rajinder Singh said, “The fire brigade received an alert at around 11 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighting operations continued for over six hours, but no casualty was reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

PAU estate officer, Ashok Kumar said, “The bursting of firecrackers might have caused the fire. Soon after the PAU staff came to know about the incident at around 10 am, we had immediately informed the fire brigade.”

Green waste catches fire in Tiger Safari

The green waste dumped in the Tiger Safari near Jalandhar bypass also caught fire on Sunday late evening. Fortunately, no casualty or loss to wildlife was reported.

Leading fireman, Rajan Singh said that green waste dumped at one corner of the Tiger Safari caught fire and the flames were doused in around half an hour. The cages of animals including those of tigers were away so no loss to wildlife was reported.