Sections
Home / Cities / Fire breaks out at Thane hospital, no injuries reported

Fire breaks out at Thane hospital, no injuries reported

A minor fire broke out at the medical shop located inside Diya Multispeciality Hospital in Ghodbunder, Thane, on Tuesday around 11pm. As per the latest updates, attempts are on to...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:41 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

A minor fire broke out at the medical shop located inside Diya Multispeciality Hospital in Ghodbunder, Thane, on Tuesday around 11pm. As per the latest updates, attempts are on to douse the fire. No injuries have been in the incident.

According to the Thane regional disaster management cell, it is a minor blaze.

Four Covid-19 patients who were admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) were being shifted to other hospitals.

“We received a call at 11.05pm, following which our team rushed to the site with one fire engine. The dousing operations are on. The hospital had four Covid patients on the floor who are being shifted to other hospitals in ambulances,” an official from RDMC said.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Aug 12, 2020 02:02 IST
Local train services to remain suspended in Mumbai: Rly ministry
Aug 12, 2020 01:23 IST
Efforts on to prevent second wave of Covid-19, Thackeray tells PM Modi
Aug 12, 2020 01:21 IST
70% decline in organ donations in Mumbai since March due to Covid-19
Aug 12, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.