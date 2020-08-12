Fire breaks out at Thane hospital, no injuries reported

A minor fire broke out at the medical shop located inside Diya Multispeciality Hospital in Ghodbunder, Thane, on Tuesday around 11pm. As per the latest updates, attempts are on to douse the fire. No injuries have been in the incident.

According to the Thane regional disaster management cell, it is a minor blaze.

Four Covid-19 patients who were admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) were being shifted to other hospitals.

“We received a call at 11.05pm, following which our team rushed to the site with one fire engine. The dousing operations are on. The hospital had four Covid patients on the floor who are being shifted to other hospitals in ambulances,” an official from RDMC said.