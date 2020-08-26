Fire breaks out fire brigade office near railway station road in Ludhiana

Fire broke out at a room situated on the first floor of the fire brigade headquarters building on railway station road on Wednesday. A short circuit in the stabiliser of an air conditioner is said to have caused the fire.

No one was injured in the incident. However, an air conditioner, a computer and some furniture were gutted in the fire.

Panic gripped the municipal corporation (MC) office situated above the fire brigade building.

The flames were doused in around 10 minutes after the fire brigade came to know about the incident. As per the information, the officials were sitting on the ground floor when a passerby apprised them about the smoke emanating out of a room situated on the first floor.

One of the firefighters said that the incident took place when the room was empty. Sources said that the civic body has failed to get a fire NOC for the building where the office of the fire brigade and other MC offices are situated.

Fire station officer, Shristi Nath said, “Some furniture and electronic devices have been damaged as it was a minor incident. The flames were controlled as soon as we came to know about the incident.”