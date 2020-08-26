Sections
Home / Cities / Fire breaks out fire brigade office near railway station road in Ludhiana

Fire breaks out fire brigade office near railway station road in Ludhiana

A short circuit in the stabiliser of an air conditioner is said to have caused the fire

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 22:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Fire officials dousing the flames at fire brigade office in Ludhiana on Wednesday (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Fire broke out at a room situated on the first floor of the fire brigade headquarters building on railway station road on Wednesday. A short circuit in the stabiliser of an air conditioner is said to have caused the fire.

No one was injured in the incident. However, an air conditioner, a computer and some furniture were gutted in the fire.

Panic gripped the municipal corporation (MC) office situated above the fire brigade building.

The flames were doused in around 10 minutes after the fire brigade came to know about the incident. As per the information, the officials were sitting on the ground floor when a passerby apprised them about the smoke emanating out of a room situated on the first floor.



One of the firefighters said that the incident took place when the room was empty. Sources said that the civic body has failed to get a fire NOC for the building where the office of the fire brigade and other MC offices are situated.

Fire station officer, Shristi Nath said, “Some furniture and electronic devices have been damaged as it was a minor incident. The flames were controlled as soon as we came to know about the incident.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heroin smuggler Ganja held, narco-terror module busted
Aug 26, 2020 22:18 IST
Reconsider Punjab food commission chairman’s house allotment issue: HC tells Chandigarh administration
Aug 26, 2020 22:17 IST
Ben Chilwell becomes latest big-money signing by Chelsea
Aug 26, 2020 22:17 IST
Panchkula sees record surge with 172 cases
Aug 26, 2020 22:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.