Fire breaks out in three commercial buildings in Ambala City on Diwali

A multi-storey building in Ambala City’s narrow alleyway on the Shukul Kund road on Saturday night caught fire that spread to two adjoining buildings, causing huge losses to the owners.

As per information, it took seven fire tenders three hours to douse the fire that started at around 9.30pm; smoke continued to billow even on Sunday morning.

The owner of the building that dealt in wedding accessories told the reporters that it was difficult to estimate the losses. The fire supposedly started due to firecrackers from the top floor of the accessories shop, and spread to the whole building, market office-bearers said.

“The fire was so huge that it extended to adjoining two buildings; one belongs to the relative of the main building’s owner and other is a godown of a shoe seller. The economic losses could be in lakhs,” Krishan Gambhir, president of the wholesale general merchant dealers association said.

Station in-charge of Ambala City police station Ram Kumar said, “Various teams are investigating the site to ascertain the cause of the fire. The losses are being estimated too.”

Meanwhile, 11 cases were registered under the Explosives Act regarding the use of firecrackers in the district on Saturday and Sunday. The deputy commissioner had announced a blanket ban on the use and sale of explosive items.