Fire in 3 Greater Noida factories; no injuries

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Fire was reported in three adjacent factories in Udyog Vihar in the Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida on Thursday afternoon. There were no casualties in the incident.As per fire department officials, the cause of the fire was a short circuit.

According to fire department officials, the incident was reported around 11.30 am.

“The fire started due to a short circuit in the corner of a godown of a food processing factory, after which it quickly spread to an adjacent packaging factory,” said chief fire officer (CFO), Arun Kumar Singh.

Due to the volatile nature of the chemicals present in the industries, the fires spread quickly, said officials. A third factory, which housed moulding material, was also affected, although the damage there was far less compared to the other two factories.



The godown mostly contained tetra packs of a mango juice variant, while there was packaging material in the second factory. The damage to the third unit was contained to just one corner.

“It took almost two dozen fire tenders to control the fire. The majority of the fire was contained in an hour but it took almost four hours to completely douse it,” said the CFO.

Officials said that factories had resumed operations recently and even though there was staff present who had to be rescued, there were no casualties. The incident could have been much worse had the fire spread to any other adjoining plots.

The first factory was a single-story structure but the second one had two more floors above the ground. Both of them were completely gutted. An estimate of the loss is being prepared by the owners. No police complaints have been made in the case.

