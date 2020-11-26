Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Fire in Delhi slums, no one hurt

Fire in Delhi slums, no one hurt

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a slum cluster in Kirti Nagar early Thursday, gutting as many as 50 hutments and leaving hundreds of occupants homeless. Firefighters said while no...

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 20:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a slum cluster in Kirti Nagar early Thursday, gutting as many as 50 hutments and leaving hundreds of occupants homeless.

Firefighters said while no one was injured in the incident, multiple cooking gas cylinder explosions made firefighting a tough task.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) offers, the fire was reported at about 12.45 am. Atul Garg, director, DFS, said initially eight fire tenders were sent but as the blaze grew, four more were sent to contain it.

“The occupants managed to escape to a safer place. It took us at least two hours to control the blaze while cooling operations continued till morning. There were at least 5-6 explosions in LPG cylinders being used by the residents. This made our job riskier but no one was hurt,” Garg said.

While the exact cause of the fire remained unknown, a senior official said it probably started from a heater or a brazier.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India making all effort to resolve border issue with China: Rajnath Singh
Nov 26, 2020 20:56 IST
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Nov 26, 2020 19:18 IST
India’s renewable power capacity is 4th largest in the world, says PM Modi at RE-Invest 2020
Nov 26, 2020 19:25 IST
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Nov 26, 2020 18:08 IST

latest news

#NeverForgetNeverForgive, #FarmersProtest, #SCOTUS and all the top trends
Nov 26, 2020 21:09 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: 5,475 fresh cases push Delhi’s Covid tally to over 551,000 and all the latest news
Nov 26, 2020 21:04 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:04 IST
Pune district reports 978 positive cases, 9 deaths on Thursday
Nov 26, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.