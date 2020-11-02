Sections
Home / Cities / Fire ravages chemical factory in Ludhiana’s Payal tehsil, none hurt

Fire ravages chemical factory in Ludhiana’s Payal tehsil, none hurt

The fire was doused in around two hours, preventing death or injury. The reason behind the fire remains uncertain.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Smoke rising from a chemical factory after a fire broke out there in Dugri village, Payal tehsil, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT Photo)

Intense plumes of smoke filled the sky as a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Dugri village in Payal tehsil on Monday.

Fire brigades from Ludhiana, Khanna and Samrala rushed to the spot on being informed. The fire was doused in around two hours, preventing death or injury. The reason behind the fire remains uncertain.

Ludhiana sub-fire officer Maninder Singh said, “We received information about the fire around 11am and two fire tenders were pressed into service. Soon after we reached, fire brigades from Khanna and Samrala also arrived and the fire fighting operation was commenced. Four fire tenders put out the flames in around two hours.

No fire safety NOC

Khanna fire station officer Yashpal Rai Gomi said fire safety arrangements were missing at the factory. While the hydrant was non-functional, the owner did not have a fire safety certificate despite housing large volumes of chemical. “Action will be taken against the factory as per norms,” he added.

Residents also demanded action against the factory owner and demanded that the unit not be allowed in the area due to the dangers involved owing to the huge quantity of chemicals.

