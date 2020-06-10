Sections
Home / Cities / Firing: Ludhiana gangster claims responsibility on social media

Firing: Ludhiana gangster claims responsibility on social media

The accused had opened fire on the house of a rival gangster, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with an attempt to murder case.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representational photo

Nearly two days after opening fire on a rival gangster’s house here, a man took to social media to take responsibility of the shooting incident.

The accused, identified as Nikka Jattana, uploaded a photo on Facebook of him flashing two pistols and claimed responsibility of the firing.

Nikka claimed himself to be a member of Davinder Bhambia gang and threatened rival gangster Shubham Arora alias Naanu that it was “only a trailer and a befitting answer” would be given soon.

Nikka stated that police should not harass anyone as he has was responsible for the shooting.



The accused had opened fire on the house of Naanu, who is an accused in an attempt to murder case and is lodged in jail, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Dharampura area.

Five miscreants riding two motorcycles had been captured by the CCTVs installed in the area. However, they had not been identified. Naanu’s mother Sangeeta Sharma had told police that two bullets had hit the wall of her room, while the rest hit the main gate of the house.

Division 3 police had lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated investigation.

ACP (investigation) Mandeep Singh said raids were on to nab the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IOC to open talks about easing protest ban at Olympics
Jun 10, 2020 23:46 IST
After a lull, fresh swarm of locust is back in Nagpur
Jun 10, 2020 23:46 IST
Punjab-origin truck driver held in US for smuggling marijuana from Canada
Jun 10, 2020 23:45 IST
Hry limps back to fiscal normalcy, CM says able to meet routine expenses
Jun 10, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.