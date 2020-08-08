Firing on Chandigarh-Panchkula border: Pan seller, security guard held

A man selling pan fired gunshots from the .12-bore rifle of a security guard outside the liquor vend on Chandigarh-Mansa Devi Complex border that had left two persons injured on Friday, police said on Saturday.

The security guard, Subash, hailing from Sonepat and currently living in Indira Colony, Manimajra, and the pan seller, Kishan Kumar Patel of Manimajra, have been arrested.

“Subash, an ex-serviceman, had handed over his loaded weapon to Patel before going to get liquor during their drinking session. Meanwhile, Patel fired gunshots, leaving two persons injured,” said a senior police official.

While Patel claimed the gun fired while he was keeping it aside, police have not believed his story. Besides, the footage from a CCTV camera installed at the liquor vend had captured Patel opening fire and fleeing from the spot.

“We have recovered the weapon. The accused were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody,” said inspector Yashdeep, SHO, Mansa Devi Complex (MDC).

He said, “Both parties neither know each other nor had any argument.”

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered at the MDC police station.

The case was registered on the complaint of Satpal, 29, a building contractor hailing from Pinjore, who sustained injuries in the ankle. A bystander, identified as Heera Lal, who works as a mechanic in the Manimajra motor market, also suffered pellet injuries. Both were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

According to Satpal, he and his two friends had stopped their car near the traffic lights as he wanted to relieve himself. As he went behind the liquor vend, the gunshots were fired, injuring him and another man. He had seen the accused run away, as per his statement.