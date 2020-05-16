Sections
Home / Cities / FIRs against Moose Wala: SSPs directed to depute SP-level inquiry officers

FIRs against Moose Wala: SSPs directed to depute SP-level inquiry officers

Eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Daljit Singh Virk, Julkan police station SHO Gurpreet Singh Bhinder and three assistant sub-inspectors, were suspended following the incident

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:48 IST

By Navrajdeep Singh, Hindustan Times Patiala

Two weeks after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was booked by Sangrur and Barnala district police following a viral video in which the singer could be seen firing an official assault rifle, SSPs of both the police districts have been directed to depute SP-level officers to probe the case.

Eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Daljit Singh Virk, Julkan police station SHO Gurpreet Singh Bhinder and three assistant sub-inspectors, were suspended following the incident.

“Since, a DSP-level officer is involved in the incident, it is required to appoint senior rank official to conduct detailed probe,” said Jatinder Singh Aulakh, inspector general of police (Patiala range).

Aulakh said Barnala SSP Sandeep Goel and his Sangrur counterpart Sandeep Garg have been asked to probe how the DSP-level police officer gave permissions and deployed cops to accompany Moose Wala to fire from official weapons though too at official firing ranges.



On May 4, the Barnala police booked Moose Wala under Section 188 of the IPC and 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

However, a day later, another FIR under same Sections was registered at Sangrur’s Dhuri Sadar police station on the basis of another video which surfaced on social media in which Moose Wala was seen firing with official weapons along with his friends at the Latha Kothi police range.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana miffed over migrants’ entry into state from Punjab
May 16, 2020 01:12 IST
Cancer patient, govt doctor’s father found positive in Panchkula
May 16, 2020 01:07 IST
Haryana Roadways receives lukewarm response on service resumption
May 16, 2020 01:04 IST
4 out of 6 containment zones in Chandigarh account for just 4% of total cases
May 16, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.