FIRs in northeast Delhi riots ‘sensitive’, can’t be put online: Delhi Police to HC

The Delhi police have told the Delhi Delhi High Court that it has taken a “conscious decision to declare the first information reports (FIRs) related to the riots in North-East Delhi as sensitive” and not upload them on its website. Police told the court that this was done to “preserve the communal harmony” because if these FIRs were put online it would disclose the names of the complainant, witnesses and accused persons.

The submissions were given by the police in reply to a bunch of petitions filed by CPM leader Brinda Karat in March, seeking copies of the FIRs related to the riots should be uploaded on the website of the Delhi police.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court heard Karat’s plea but did not pass any order and adjourned the matter for hearing on July 15.

All FIRs except those in crimes against women and others categorised as sensitive are uploaded on the police’s website.

The pleas had also sought directions that copies of FIR, remand application, orders of remand, grounds of arrest and charge sheets to be supplied through e-mail/ whatsapp/ post to the families and counsel of accused persons.

It had also sought that a status report on the investigation and asked police to disclose the names and numbers of persons detained and arrested by the probe agency in relation to the violence.

Replying to the pleas, the city police, through a status report, submitted before the court that, “A conscious decision has been taken to declare the FIRs connected to riots as sensitive. This has been done to primarily preserve the communal harmony as putting these in public domain would disclose the names of the complainant, witnesses and accused persons.”

Opposing the demand to disclose the name and numbers of persons detained and arrested, police said that Karat is not an accused, complainant or even a witnesses in any of the 751 cases registered in connection to the riots that broke out in North-East Delhi in February. The riots had claimed over 50 lives and left more than 400 people injured.

“Disclosing the names of the person arrested/detained during the period of investigation would prejudice the rights of the accused. The petitioner (Karat) has no locus standi in the criminal matter. Hence, the list of persons detained or arrested by Delhi police since March 24 is being provided in a sealed cover for the perusal of the court,” the police status report said.

The petition has also urged the court to direct that “all complaints alleging acts, offences and atrocities by members of the police, Rapid Action Force or state functionaries in relation to the widespread attacks in northeast Delhi be investigated by an independent investigating agency/team”.

The Delhi police’s special cell had named at least seven persons including Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Safoora Zargar, Gufisha Fatima, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Tahir Hussain in its charge sheet for conspiracy leading to the riots. The students groups, activists and their counsels have denied the charges and accused police of launching a witch hunt against students and anti-CAA protesters. Police have said that some anti CAA protesters had planned the riots.