First cop from Thane to test positive resumes work

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:52 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

The 52-year-old senior inspector from Mumbra police station, who became the first cop from Thane to test positive for Covid-19, is now back on duty, with a message: “Follow lockdown rules to stop the spread of virus”.

The officer, who resumed work after 45 days, suffered serious lung issues during his treatment. He was on oxygen support for six days. “I am lucky I am back. My three Covid-19 test reports were positive. I suffered from pneumonia, which affects the lungs. Thane police commissioner V Phansalkar and my colleagues used to call me every day. I have started visiting areas in Mumbra where I am creating awareness about the virus.”

“I was taking all precautions before I came positive and even now. Asymptomatic people are dangerous carriers. I was taking vitamin C, using sanitizer and several other precautionary measures while on patrolling duty. I am doing the same now, including government’s suggestions such as ayurvedic tea, mask and social distancing. Have just added pranayam to my routine. I know people still don’t follow social distancing rules. I am doing my duty with energy to make sure at least 10 people are saved from contracting the infection.”

