First Nanded pilgrim succumbs to virus

A 56-year-old man from Manuke village in Jagraon block of the district died of coronavirus on Saturday, making him the first Nanded pilgrim to succumb to the deadly virus.

Ludhiana has reported six Covid-19 fatalities so far. Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said Gurjant Singh had returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, recently. He was tested positive and was undergoing treatment at the Ludhiana civil hospital, said Dr Bagga, adding that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 24 fresh cases on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 1,792. Twelve positive cases have been reported in Jalandhar district, followed by five from Gurdaspur, four in Rupnagar and one each in Moga, Mansa and Ludhiana. Of these 15 are Nanded-returnees.

In Jalandhar, 12 persons, including eight Nanded pilgrims tested positive for the virus, said Dr TS Sandhu, nodal officer for Covid-19 in the district. The district has reported 167 positive cases so far, including five deaths.

Health officials said that a Mansa resident (who returned from Nanded) and is admitted in Jalandhar also tested positive but he will be counted in the Mansa tally.

Eight persons of Jalandhar who returned from Nanded between the age group of 36 and 70 while other three patients who got virus infection were close contact of positive patients.

FIVE FRESH CASES IN GURDASPUR

Five Nanded pilgrims tested positive for the virus in Gurdaspur district on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 122.

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old Talwara man, who had died in the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Friday, tested positive for coronavirus. The man was admitted to the PGIMER on May 5 with a head injury.

Civil surgeon Jasbir Singh said that samples of deceased’s family had been collected and other contacts were being traced.

30-YR-OLD MAN TESTS POSITIVE IN MOGA

A 30-year-old man of Thathi Bhai village in Moga district tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the district’s count to 56. He is contact of a Huzur Sahib returnee, who was tested positive earlier this week.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said: “The man was home quarantined after he was found to be in the contact of a positive patient and his swab samples were sent for testing. The man was admitted to the isolation ward of civil hospital Moga. With this district have 45 active Covid-19 cases in the district, while 11 patients have been discharged after they were tested negative.”

COP, NANDED-RETURNEE FRESH CASES IN RUPNAGAR

Four persons, including a Nanded-returnee and a policeman tested positive for Covid-19 in Rupnagar district. With this total number of active Covid-19 positive cases of Rupnagar district has risen to 18, including 15 Nanded returnees.

The positive cases include a 27-year-old man who returned from Nanded and other a 32-year-old man of Nikkuwal village who came back from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) recently. A 49-year-old policeman had returned after dropping some people in Jammu and Kashmir in a bus. A 45-year-old man who also tested positive belongs to Surtapur village in Chamkaur Sahib sub-division. He had come to flu corner of civil hospital Rupnagar some days back for check-up where his swab sample was taken for test.

In Mansa, a 24-year-old woman has been found positive for coronavirus. The woman came back to her village Khara Baranala from Delhi. She has been admitted in isolation ward in Mansa civil hospital, said senior medical officer Mansa civil hospital Dr Ashok Kumar.

In Ludhiana, 17-year-old tuberculosis patient was tested positive for coronavirus.

MAN UNDER QUARANTINE ENDS LIFE

A man undergoing home quarantine ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in Mangewal village in barnala on Saturday. Pappu Singh, 37, a combine operator, had recently returned from Haryana. A team of health department from Dhanaula had quarantined him from April 30 to May 20.