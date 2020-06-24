First patients arrive at rail coach isolation facility

New Delhi: Two Covid-19 positive patients were shifted to the railway coaches-turned isolation wards at the Shakurbasti station washing shed on Wednesday -- the first ones to check into a railway facility across the city. In all, 503 railway coaches have been turned into makeshift Covid-19 isolation wards and are stationed at nine different stations in Delhi.

“First patient arrived at Shakur Basti COVID Care Center of Railways in New Delhi. We are committed to provide all necessary help in this fight against COVID-19,” railways minister Piyush Goel tweeted.

Senior northern railways officials refused to share the details of the two patients and said that the number of patients in the isolation coaches may increase by night. The train coaches facility is meant only for patients with very mild to moderate symptoms, they said.

A detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by Railways, Army Medical Corps and the Delhi government for the Covid care centres in train coaches have also been issued. The SOPs details the roles that various agencies, including the railways and Delhi government, will play while running the isolation facilities in 503 coaches.

A reception centre has been opened at the Shakurbasti station for the administration of the Covid care coaches and the patients. An emergency control room has also been set up at the site by the railways. This will be manned 24x7 by the railway officials for coordinating and providing assistance. As per the SOPs, doctors and paramedic staff in the isolation coaches are to be deployed by the Army Medical Corps.

“The coaches at Shakurbasti have been placed under a shed and fans have been provided in each coupe for optimum air circulation and better temperature control, said Deepak Kumar, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway. He said several arrangements have been made in the isolation coaches as per the agreement between the Delhi government and the Ministry of Railways.

Kumar said northern railways will be responsible for the basic infrastructure and maintenance of the premises, apart from cleaning and sanitisation of platforms, providing housekeeping materials (linen and blankets), management of bio-toilets, power and electric supply arrangements, water, communication facilities, signage and marking of different areas.

“Supply of oxygen cylinders and catering in the isolation coaches will also be done by the railways. While the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will secure the railway station premises and the platform areas where the coaches are placed, the Delhi Police will secure the outside and adjoining areas of the station,” said Kumar.

Since the isolation coaches are handed over to the local administration, the identification of patients, their transportation, admission and discharge will be taken care of by the health department of the state government. The patients in the isolation coaches are to be treated as per the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) protocol. In case the health of patients in isolation coaches deteriorate, they will be shifted to Covid healthcare centre in an ambulance provided by the DGHS or hospital, said the CPRO.

Railways officials said that Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura is the primary hospital attached to the isolation coaches. The hospital would provide the requisite medicines, medical equipment and material along with coach attendants. Coach sanitation and waste segregation and disposal will also be the responsibility of the hospital, a press statement released by the northern railways said.