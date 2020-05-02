First special train ferrying migrants reaches Bihar

When the first special train carrying migrant workers from Rajasthan’s Jaipur reached Danapur railway station Saturday, Bihar became the second state where a passenger train reached its destination after five weeks of lockdown. “The Shramik Special train carrying 1,174 migrants reached here in the afternoon,” said Patna DM Kumar Ravi.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in and around the station for the train’s arrival. Patna divisional commissioner Sanjay Agarwal, DM Kumar Ravi, SSP Upendra Sharma, city SP Ashok Mishra and senior RPF officials were present at the railway station to oversee the arrangements.

The migrants were allowed to alight from the train one by one and then taken to the railway school for medical examination and thermal screening. Thirteen rooms had been prepared in the railway school for their stay. Twenty five medical teams comprising of four members each with thermal scanner were deployed to examine the migrants.

After the medical check-up, all the workers were sent to their home districts in over 100 buses arranged by the transport department of the state government. “The seating arrangements in buses have been made keeping in mind social distancing norms. Buses will ply half compared to their seating capacity,” divisional commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said.

“During the screening, none of the passengers was found symptomatic. After breakfast, they were sent to their home districts, where another screening will take place,” said a senior railway official.

Agarwal said, “All the migrant workers who were sent to their respective districts would be kept in quarantine centres situated in the block where they will live for 21 days.”

The Patna DM said, “All the migrants are staying in different camps, under medical supervision, and all of them are healthy.”

A railway board official said after de-boarding the passengers, the empty train will return once the train is sanitised and all the coaches will be locked meticulously to avoid entry of anybody.

The official said only 54 passengers are allowed per coach, which has a capacity of 72 in order to follow social distancing norms.

The passengers travelling in these trains will be checked for Covid-19 and only those without symptoms will be allowed to travel, said the official. “Each passenger is expected to keep his or her mouth covered. They will be screened both at the station of departure and on arrival,” he added.

Six more trains on the way to state

Meanwhile, six more trains, carrying the stranded people from Bihar, will be reaching Bihar on Monday and Tuesday. Two trains from Bengaluru will depart for Bihar on Sunday (May 3) and reach Danapur on May 5.

Principal secretary, disaster management department, Pratyaya Amrit said two trains will be departing from Kerala on Saturday night. Both trains are expected to reach Patna Monday, he said.He said two others will start from Kota for Bihar. “One of the trains will reach Begusarai on Monday and another at Gaya on Monday afternoon,” he said.

Amrit said that as per the information received from Kota district information, 11,130 students from Bihar are studying there.

“We are also in touch with the governments of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka and drawing modalities to bring back the stranded persons.”