Fitness enthusiasts across Ludhiana celebrate International Yoga Day virtually

College students and teachers across the city celebrated the International Day of Yoga online on Sunday.

BCM College students, along with their families, practised common yoga asanas, such as surya namaskar, tadasana, vṛikṣhasana and padamasana at home following this year’s theme: “Yoga at home and yoga with family”.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit and the department of physical education of Arya College, in collaboration with Everest Yoga Institute, organised an online lecture.

Sanjeev Tyagi, director, Everest Yoga Institute, was the keynote speaker. He spoke about the importance of yoga in the maintenance of physical as well as mental health and encouraged the staff and students to practice it on a daily basis. He also demonstrated various asanas online. Principal Savita Uppal said “yoga-sadhna” was a “sanjeevani” in contemporary times.

The NSS volunteers of Kamla Lohtia SD College practised various asanas at home along with their family members and pledged to make it a part of their routine. Principal Mukesh Kumar Mahajan lauded the efforts of the students and urged them to adopt yoga as a way to attain a healthy, peaceful and successful life.

Following the guidelines of ministry of AYUSH and directions of Panjab University NSS coordinator, the NSS unit of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Civil Lines, organised an online workshop on “Mental health and physical wellness during Covid-19 pandemic”. Amit Ahuja, naturopathy consultant and yoga therapist, Form Yoga Life Centre, was the resource person.

During the session, Ahuja demonstrated stretching, breathing, surya namaskar, and relaxing yoga asanas to help the NSS volunteers maintain good mental and physical health. The workshop concluded with a query session. Principal Naginder Kaur thanked the resource person and appreciated the efforts of the staff.

ONLINE CELEBRATIONS FOR BHARTIYA YOG SANSTHAN

Bhartiya Yog Sansthan celebrated the day online under the leadership of Dharam Singh, district president and principal of SCD Government College. More than 130 sadhaks, along with their family members, took part in the online session. Usha Jindal recited a poem highlighting the significance of the day and the benefits of yoga. Dharam Singh said that in today’s time, performing yoga was the best way to stay physically and mentally fit.