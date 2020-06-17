Fitness wari ‘pedals’ the healthy option to keep tradition alive

The Indo Athletic Society (IAS)¸ a Pune-based social and sports NGO, has held a bicycle wari accompanying the pilgrimage from Dehu to Pandharpur, undertaken by devotees of Tukaram and Dnyaneshwar.

The Covid-19 pandemic altered the warkari tradition this year and there is no public pilgrimage, or cycling event possible.

The cycle wari built over the last years in terms of participation, beginning with five participants in 2016, cycling 12 hours a day to cover the 245km from Pune to Pandharpur.

In 2019 the cycle wari had 690 participants.

“Most of us are at home. We are either doing some sort of indoor workouts or outdoor run-walk with Covid-19 safety measures and physical distancing. We had to abandon the cycle wari, but instead came up with this concept of a ‘fitness wari,” said Giriraj Umrikar (39), co-ordinator for the fitness wari.

“Health is the key and we are encouraging people to keep their tradition intact by remotely being part of the wari, which began on June 14 and will end on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 1,” said Umrikar.

To be part of the fitness wari, a participant needs to register and then undertake daily indoor/in-house/home workout activity.

Yoga, climbing of stair cases and stationary cycling, all count, as long as there is no group activity, IAS clarifies.

Sushil More (36), an investment analyst, said, “This year because of Covid-19, we will not able to go on the cycle wari, hence, when team IAS came up with the fitness wari, I immediately signed up for it. I am also teaching my son Kanishk how to do indoor exercise.”

Kapil Patil, a 38-year-old software engineer, who is also participating in the fitness wari, said, “I will do a fitness routine to support the wari. I will be walking, running, and doing yoga.”

Join the Fitness Wari

Register (free) on link below. https://www.townscript.com/e/ias-fitness-wari-2020-400222