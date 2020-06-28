Five addicts held for robbing gas agency employee in Ludhiana

In the first case, police recovered ₹2,000 in cash, two bikes, 10 phones, sharp-edged weapons and a toy pistol; and in the second case, ₹50,000 cash, two revolvers, five cartridges and a Maruti Swift car were recovered. (AFP)

Two days after a cylinder delivery man fell victim to a snatcher, the Dugri police have claimed to solve the case with the arrest of five accused.

The accused were identified as Himak, alias Sonu, 25, of Civil City in Chandar Nagar; Simranjit Singh, alias Bhullar, 27, of Ramesh Colony; Raju Rai, alias Patang, 26, of Mohalla Kehar Singh Nagar; Jagtar Singh, alias Ravi, 26, of Surinder Park; and Karan Arora, alias Laddu, 26, of Durgapuri in Haibowal.

The police recovered ₹2,000 in cash, two bikes, 10 phones, sharp-edged weapons and a toy pistol.

Inspector Surinder Chopra, station house officer at Dugri police station, said that one Rajesh Kumar of Sua road told the police that he works as a delivery man in an HP gas agency.

On June 26, he was delivering cylinders in Bhagat Singh Nagar on Pakhowal road when five miscreants struck near the Ludhiana City Centre. He was assaulted, and robbed of ₹55,000 cash after being threatened at gunpoint.

A case was registered under Sections 379B (snatching), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

On June 27, the accused were held during special checking. The inspector added that the accused have robbed 5 mobile phones from Mohalla Fatehpur near Christian Medical College and Hospital on June 24. During the investigation, the accused told the police that they were addicts and took to crime to fund their fix.

In another case, the police arrested Suraj Kumar, alias Avi, of Aman Nagar for snatching while his accomplice managed to escape. Kumar had snatched a mobile phone from a woman of Green Avenue on June 27.

A motorcycle and two mobile phones were recovered.

3 HELD FOR ROBBING CATTLE FEED FACTORY OWNER

Three days after a robbery at Sona Cattle Feed factory in Payal, the police arrested three men and recovered ₹50,000 cash, two revolvers, five cartridges and a Maruti Swift car from their possession.

The accused were identified as Bhalinder Singh and Davinder Singh of Saloudi village, and Amrinder Singh, alias Noni, of Ghudani Khurd village. One of their accomplices is yet to be arrested.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said the accused were held near Gurdwara Rara Sahib and two revolvers were found on him. During investigation, the accused confessed that they had robbed ₹1.5 lakh cash and revolver from the owner of cattle factory on June 25. During investigation, ₹50,000 cash was recovered.

The SSP said two of them had barged into the factory, while their accomplices remained outside to keep watch. Accused Davinder Singh is already facing trial in a case of kidnapping lodged against him in 2015.