Five arrested in Navi Mumbai for reselling used gloves

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:34 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

The Navi Mumbai crime branch’s unit I arrested five accused and seized over 48 tonnes of used gloves worth ₹50.10 lakh, which were being washed and resold. The accused had already distributed these gloves to over 107 distributors.

Police arrested four people in the case between August 18 and 23, while the fifth accused was arrested on August 28. The main accused in the entire racket is still absconding.

Police first arrested Prashant Surve, 48 with four tonnes of disposable gloves from Belapur. Later they arrested Vipul Shah, 52, a resident of Malad; Nazeem Khan, 30, from Bhiwandi, and Afroz Shaikh, 36, from Malegaon.

Around 15 lakh pairs of used gloves weighing 15 tonnes were seized from a Bhiwandi godown, while 19 lakh pairs weighing around 19 tonnes were seized from an Aurangabad godown.



On August 28, police arrested Tarun Rammani, 40, who was hiding in Delhi. He was the prime distributor in Mumbai. The prime suppliers of the racket are based in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Deputy police commissioner, crime, Vinod Chavhan said, “We have sent our teams to Bengaluru, raided a godown according to information provided by the arrested accused, and found 10 tonnes of gloves worth ₹10 lakh. The owner of the godown, Imran Siddiqui, fled from the place and our team is searching for him. Surve used to purchase the used gloves from Shah, Khan and Shaikh at ₹300 per kg. After washing and drying them, Surve sold the gloves at ₹15 per pair to Rammani.”

Chavhan said that the used gloves were collected from different hospitals. “After interrogating Afroz Shaikh, we found that he collected gloves from a man from Andhra Pradesh name Kishor, who in turn collected them from a hospital of Cochin. Surve has distributed these used gloves to around 107 distributors in the country,” said Chavhan.

