Five burn to death after Yamuna e-way car crash

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:32 IST

Five people of a family who were travelling in a car were burnt to death when their vehicle caught fire after hitting a truck on Yamuna Expressway, near Khandauli toll plaza in Agra district, on Tuesday morning.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of five people and directed the officials in Agra to reach the spot to supervise relief work.

“The accident took place in wee hours of Tuesday at about 4.30am when the car moving towards Noida collided with a container coming from opposite side and caught fire. Those inside the car could not move out and were charred to death,” said Babloo Kumar, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra.

Officials said that a fire brigade was called to the spot immediately, but it was too late to save the people in the car. The driver of the container fled the site on foot, following the collision.

According to police, it was tough to identify the bodies as they were badly burnt and their faces were unrecognisable. Later, the identities of the five were established as Murli Manohar Saroj (35), of Alamganj in Lucknow, his wife Seema Devi (32), cousin Manju Devi (30) and mother-in-law Sirtaj (58). The driver, Sandeep of Unnao, was also killed in the incident.

The 165-kilometre-long Yamuna Expressway, connecting Agra with Noida, was inaugurated in 2012.

