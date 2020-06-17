Sections
Home / Cities / Five Covid-19 deaths, 180 new cases

Five Covid-19 deaths, 180 new cases

Gurugram: Five Covid-19 deaths were reported in Gurugram on Wednesday, taking the total to 51. The district also reported 180 new positive cases on Wednesday, pushing the count of...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram:

Five Covid-19 deaths were reported in Gurugram on Wednesday, taking the total to 51. The district also reported 180 new positive cases on Wednesday, pushing the count of infected persons to 3,862.

The deaths include a 79-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man and others in age group of 45-55 years, according to health officials. Gurugram’s death count on May 31 was just three, which means 48 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 17 days.

“Except one male patient, others succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus due to co-morbidity. One patient was brought dead and later tested Covid-19 positive,” Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said.



Of the total count of 3,862 positive persons, 1,861 are active cases while 1,950 have been discharged. In the last five days, the test positivity rate has fluctuated between 49% and 69%.

District health department officials said they were trying to increase the sampling. The government lab, along with private hospitals, collected more than 600 samples on Wednesday.

According to the health bulletin, of the total active cases, 1,288 are under home isolation as they are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. More than 367 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised, 107 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 67 are on ventilator support system for breathing.

To tackle the rapid surge in cases, the district administration allocated 1,428 beds for confirmed cases with symptoms, 190 beds in ICU for serious patients and 92 beds with ventilator facilities in 35 hospitals in the city.

Compared to other districts in Haryana, Gurugram has the highest number of cases and fatalities due to Covid-19. Out of the total 8,832 cases in the state, 3,862 are in Gurugram alone. In terms of fatality , the state has recorded 130 deaths, out of which 51 are from Gurugram, 43 from Faridabad and nine from Sonepat.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

35 fatalities on China side: US report
Jun 18, 2020 00:28 IST
We don’t want to see more clashes: Beijing
Jun 18, 2020 00:28 IST
ITBP asked to keep eye on border activity
Jun 18, 2020 00:27 IST
Heat stress during summer reduces milk production in livestock, say experts at Ludhiana’s GADVASU
Jun 18, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.