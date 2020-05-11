Sections
Five Covid hotspots in Thane sealed

With the number of Covid cases at Lokmanyanagar, Savarkarnagar, Indiranagar, Gyaneshwarnagar and Kajuwadi increasing, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to completely seal the areas...

Updated: May 11, 2020 21:11 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

With the number of Covid cases at Lokmanyanagar, Savarkarnagar, Indiranagar, Gyaneshwarnagar and Kajuwadi increasing, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to completely seal the areas till further notice.

TMC reported 40 new cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 752. Among the 752 cases recorded with TMC, more than 300 are from these areas.

“The lockdown is not being followed strictly in these areas. Many continue to crowd markets or shops without following social distancing norms. We have noticed a rapid increase in the number of cases in the areas. Only dairy and medical shops will be open. All other shops will be shut,” said Shyam Holkar, assistant municipal commissioner, TMC.

No home delivery of essential items will be allowed in these areas.



Lokmanyanagar had been sealed completely for a week. However, after curbs were lifted, the number of cases increased.

