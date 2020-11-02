Sections
Five dead, 1 injured in two mishaps in Shimla

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Five persons were killed while one sustained injuries in two separate road mishaps in Shimla district, police said on Monday.

In the first accident in Chaupal, three persons were killed on the spot after the car that they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge. The deceased were identified as Ramesh Kumar, 39, his brother Suresh Kumar, 31, and Sanju, 31, all of Charail village in Theog subdivision of Shimla.

The accident took place when they were travelling back to their village after attending a marriage in Bamta village. The driver lost control of the vehicle near Maraog village. Postmortem have been conducted and the bodies have been handed over to the families.

In the second incident, two persons were killed while one sustained injuries. The deceased were Surender Kumar, 30, of Mundaghat, and Pawan Singh, 31, of Dighat village. The injured is Nittu, 31, of Kamati village in Shimla.

The accident took place near Patgeher, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge.

Police reached the spot, rescued the injured and recovered the bodies. The injured was rushed to IGMC, Shimla, where he is undergoing treatment. Postmortem of the deceased will also be conducted. Shimla ASP Praveer Thakur said police are conducting probe in the cases.

