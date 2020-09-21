Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Five deaths, 130 fresh infections in Ludhiana

Five deaths, 130 fresh infections in Ludhiana

The district’s tally now stands at 16,425, while the toll is 668.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The positive patients include 19 contacts of positive patients, 31 patients from outpatient departments, 52 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, five health-care workers and a pregnant woman. (REUTERS)

With 130 positive cases of Covid-19 on Monday, it was a slight respite for residents as the number of infections was much lower than what the district had been seeing for the past few days. The death count remained at five for the second consecutive day.

The district’s tally now stands at 16,425, while the toll is 668.

All five casualties are males. They include a 72-year-old male from Jamalpur, an 86-year-old male from Panjeta village, a 45-year-old male from Kot Mangal Singh area, an 81-year-old male from Udham Singh Nagar and a 59-year-old male from Mundiyan Kalan.

Earlier on Sunday, former district additional session judge SK Sharma succumbed to the disease.

The positive patients include 19 contacts of positive patients, 31 patients from outpatient departments, 52 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, five health-care workers and a pregnant woman.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “The district seems to be moving towards a decline. Five deaths have been recorded for the second consecutive day, which also indicate that the fatalities are decreasing. This has been possible due to the restrictions imposed by the government and administration.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sep 22, 2020 04:05 IST
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
Sep 22, 2020 01:31 IST
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
Sep 22, 2020 04:12 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 22, 2020 04:13 IST

latest news

UK raises Covid-19 alert to second highest level
Sep 22, 2020 04:59 IST
Taxpayers have to disclose details of share sales in AY21
Sep 22, 2020 04:53 IST
PE firms ride liquidity wave to exit holdings
Sep 22, 2020 04:49 IST
Govt scans fintechs for China links
Sep 22, 2020 04:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.