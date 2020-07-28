Five deaths, 136 fresh cases of Covid-19 detected in Ludhiana

Sections
With this, the total number of positive patients from Ludhiana has gone up to 2,687.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as 136 fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district on Monday out of which 121 patients belong to Ludhiana district, while 15 are from other districts. It is the sixth consecutive day that the district has reported more than 100 positive cases.

With this, the total number of positive patients from Ludhiana has gone up to 2,687. Meanwhile, five casualties were also reported from the district on Monday including three male and two female patients, taking the total toll to 65.

The casualties include a 65-year-old woman from Chander Nagar, a 60-year-old man from Halwara village, an 80-year-old woman from Karnail Singh Nagar, a 50-year-old man from Tajpur road and a 74-year-old man from Bal Singh Nagar.

MC JOINT COMMISSIONER RESUMES OFFICE



Joint commissioner of the municipal corporation (MC), Kulpreet Singh, has resumed office after getting cured on Monday. Singh was home quarantined after additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Singh Bains tested positive on July 7. Kulpreet Singh had tested positive July 10.



COUNCILLOR SUKHDEV SHEERA TESTS POSITIVE

Councillor of ward number 42, Sukhdev Singh Sheera, tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. Sheera got himself tested on Sunday, and samples of his family members were also sent for testing. Earlier, councillors Rakesh Prashar (ward number 64) and Manpreet Grewal (ward number 88) had also tested positive.

GYM COACH OF LODHI CLUB TESTS POSITIVE

Panic gripped Lodhi Club members after the club’s gym coach Rakesh Kumar, deputed at the reception, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Earlier on July 18, a driver of the club had tested positive.

Club’s general secretary Nitin Mahajan said, “The driver who tested positive on July 18 had not visited the club since July 7 as he was asked to get his test done. The club is getting the tests of the entire staff done and during this process, the gym coach tested positive on Sunday. The entire staff wears masks and all the precautions are taken. Sanitiser dispensers have been put in place and arrangements have also been made to sanitise the shoes of visitors.”

