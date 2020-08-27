Sections
Home / Cities / Five die, 26 health-care workers among 208 test positive in Ludhiana

Five die, 26 health-care workers among 208 test positive in Ludhiana

The active cases stand at 2,024, while 7,050 have recovered so far.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Others who tested positive include 76 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 31 contacts of positive patients, 22 patients referred from the OPDs, 26 health-care workers and four domestic travellers. (AP)

Five persons died while 208 tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Ludhiana to 9,427 on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 350.

The active cases stand at 2,024, while 7,050 have recovered so far. Fatalities include an 82-year-old man from Krishna Nagar, Khanna; a 75-year-old man from Maharaj Nagar; a 65-year-old man from Shiv Colony, Dhandari, a 59-year-old from Mehar Singh Nagar; and a 50-year-old from Prem Nagar, Khanna.

Others who tested positive include 76 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 31 contacts of positive patients, 22 patients referred from the OPDs, 26 health-care workers and four domestic travellers.

