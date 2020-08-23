Sections
Home / Cities / Five farmers held with 1kg heroin on border

Five farmers held with 1kg heroin on border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday arrested five farmers with 1kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan along the international border in Tarn Taran district.The arrested persons...

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

All the accused farmers are residents of border village Van Tara Singh of Tarn Taran. (Representational photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday arrested five farmers with 1kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan along the international border in Tarn Taran district.

The arrested persons have been identfied as Bikramjit Singh, Nirmal Singh, Nachhatar Singh, Punjab Singh and Raju. All are residents of border village Van Tara Singh of Tarn Taran.

As per information, BSF personnel had stopped them at the gate of a barbed security fence and on checking a bag, 1.20kg heroin was recovered from their possession.

In Naushehra Dhala village falling under Sarai Amanat Khan police station, more than 2kg heroin was recovered from a field. Tarsem Singh, owner of the land, has been booked under the NDPS Act. However, he is absconding.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FYJC admissions: Science, commerce streams in demand; Arts trails by some measure
Aug 23, 2020 23:39 IST
Puneites opt for eco-friendly visarjan, follow safety norms
Aug 23, 2020 23:39 IST
30 ‘ponds on wheels’ ply on roads for early Ganesh visarjan
Aug 23, 2020 23:38 IST
Five farmers held with 1kg heroin on border
Aug 23, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.