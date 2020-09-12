Sections
Five from Delhi score a perfect 100 in JEE (Mains)

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Five students from Delhi were among those who scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main, which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The results were declared late on Friday night.

The top-scorers from Delhi are Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Agarwal and Tushar Sethi, who are among the 24 candidates who scored 100 percentile in the country’s most competitive test for admission into engineering courses.

This year, around 635,000 students appeared in the exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between September 1 and September 6. JEE (Mains) is conducted twice a year.

Among the 100% scorers in Delhi was Chirag Falor, who did his schooling from Pragati Public School in Dwarka. He said he was expecting a perfect score. “After going through the answer key released by the NTA, I was sure that I will get a 100 percentile,” he said. The 18-year-old had scored 99.98 percentile in the exam held in January.



Chirag wants to pursue a PhD and explore a career in research and academics. “I want to do research in mathematics. I am also interested in astronomy and astro-physics for research,” Falor said.

Nishant Agarwal, 17, who has completed his class 12th from New Sainik Public School in Dwarka this year, had scored a perfect 100 in the JEE (Main) held in January and again in September. He will appear in JEE (advanced) scheduled on September 27.

JEE exam is conducted in two stages. The NTA first conducts JEE (Main) through which students can take admission in NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutes.

The students who clear the JEE (Main) can later appear in JEE (advanced) for admission to 23 IITs. Based on the JEE (Main) results, around 2,45,000 candidates are eligible to appear in the JEE (advanced) this year.

