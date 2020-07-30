Sections
Home / Cities / Five held in raid on gambling den in Pune

Five held in raid on gambling den in Pune

Pune: The Social Security Cell of Pune crime branch under Inspector Vaishali Chandgude raided a gambling den in Ramnagar slums, Wanowrie, and arrested five persons under the Public...

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The Social Security Cell of Pune crime branch under Inspector Vaishali Chandgude raided a gambling den in Ramnagar slums, Wanowrie, and arrested five persons under the Public Gambling Act, 1867, on Wednesday. The action comes following Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham’s order regarding strict crackdown on gambling dens in the city. The action was taken by the SSC sleuths under the supervision of additional commissioner (crime) Ashok Morale and DCP (crime) Bachchan Singh. Inspector Chandgude said that acting on a tip-off, the officials raided the den and arrested the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Women treated for gynecologic cancers not at increased Covid-19 death risk
Jul 30, 2020 21:11 IST
1400 litres of spurious sanitizer seized in Kolkata
Jul 30, 2020 21:08 IST
Effective communication easing border situation with India, claims Chinese defence ministry
Jul 30, 2020 21:03 IST
Raghav Juyal to play villain for the first time in Abhay 2
Jul 30, 2020 21:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.