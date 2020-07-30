Five held in raid on gambling den in Pune

Pune: The Social Security Cell of Pune crime branch under Inspector Vaishali Chandgude raided a gambling den in Ramnagar slums, Wanowrie, and arrested five persons under the Public Gambling Act, 1867, on Wednesday. The action comes following Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham’s order regarding strict crackdown on gambling dens in the city. The action was taken by the SSC sleuths under the supervision of additional commissioner (crime) Ashok Morale and DCP (crime) Bachchan Singh. Inspector Chandgude said that acting on a tip-off, the officials raided the den and arrested the accused.