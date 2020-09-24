Five highway robbers arrested after encounter in Greater Noida

The police on Wednesday night arrested five alleged robbers in Greater Noida after an “encounter”. The police said that the suspects would target commuters on highways and expressways and were arrested near a police post in Tirthali village in Rabupura.

The suspects were identified as Ashish (23), Rahul (22), Mahesh (19) and Imran, residents of Bulandshahr, and Sumit (25), a native of Shamli district.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the police received information about the movement of the suspects in a Swift Dzire car in Rabupura. “A police team was deployed and barricades were set up to intercept the suspects,” he said. The suspects rammed the barriers and tried to flee after opening fire at the police team when asked to stop, he said. “The police team chased the suspects and were able to arrest them. During interrogation, they revealed that they operate as a gang that targets commuters on highways and expressways after overtaking them in a car,” he added.

“We have seized two countrymade guns, two live cartridges, a stolen car, and five mobile phones from their possession. They were wanted in about ten criminal cases including loot and attempt to murder. The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Pandey.

Pandey added that police would initiate action against the suspects under the Gangsters Act.

The police said they found that the suspects have stolen the Swift Dzire car from one Sukhveer Singh on January 13, 2020. In the complaint, Singh, a resident of Badarpur in Delhi, said that he had come to meet someone in Greater Noida when four of the suspects stole his car at gunpoint in Sector Beta 1. The victim had informed the police and by the time a team reached the spot, the suspects had managed to escape. A case of robbery was registered under Section 392 of IPC.

Police investigation further revealed that the gang had overtaken the car of one businessman Naresh Kumar’s on the Yamuna expressway on August 29 and had robbed him of his two mobile phones and other valuable items.