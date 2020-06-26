Sections
Home / Cities / Five, including 10-year-old, killed in highway mishap

Five, including 10-year-old, killed in highway mishap

Five persons, including an 10-year-old boy and two women, were killed in an accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Friday.The car collided with a divider and swerved on the...

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:28 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Five persons, including an 10-year-old boy and two women, were killed in an accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Friday.

The car collided with a divider and swerved on the Mumbai-bound lane after the car driver lost control near Dapcheri at around 4.30pm. “The car was headed towards Navsari [in Gujarat] from Nallasopara. The driver lost control of the vehicle and he crashed into a divider. The car tumbled thrice on the Mumbai-bound lane. Four persons died on the spot, while the fifth person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” said Ajay Vasave, the inspector from Talasari police station. A biker who was proceeding towards Dahanu was also injured, as the car hit the bike, said the officer.

The bodies of the deceased Shruti Deviprasad Shukla, 16; Raina D Shukla, 42; Swayam D Shukla, 10; Sanjaykumar Tiwari, 38; Deviprasad Shukla, 44; have been sent for post-mortem. We have registered a case under section 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the deceased driver, the officer.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan announces expansion of Covid 19 testing with antigen tests
Jun 26, 2020 23:34 IST
Haryana records 13 deaths, 421 fresh cases, 636 recoveries
Jun 26, 2020 23:33 IST
Elgar Parishad case: Bail pleas of Shoma Sen, Varavara Rao rejected
Jun 26, 2020 23:29 IST
With zero Covid-19 cases till last week, hamlets in Darjeeling hills will now be locked down
Jun 26, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.