Five, including 10-year-old, killed in highway mishap

Five persons, including an 10-year-old boy and two women, were killed in an accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Friday.

The car collided with a divider and swerved on the Mumbai-bound lane after the car driver lost control near Dapcheri at around 4.30pm. “The car was headed towards Navsari [in Gujarat] from Nallasopara. The driver lost control of the vehicle and he crashed into a divider. The car tumbled thrice on the Mumbai-bound lane. Four persons died on the spot, while the fifth person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” said Ajay Vasave, the inspector from Talasari police station. A biker who was proceeding towards Dahanu was also injured, as the car hit the bike, said the officer.

The bodies of the deceased Shruti Deviprasad Shukla, 16; Raina D Shukla, 42; Swayam D Shukla, 10; Sanjaykumar Tiwari, 38; Deviprasad Shukla, 44; have been sent for post-mortem. We have registered a case under section 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the deceased driver, the officer.