Five international sportspersons from Punjab promoted as superintendents of police

CHANDIGARH: Arjuna awardee and Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Avneet Sidhu, former Indian hockey skipper Rajpal Singh, Olympian discus thrower Harwant Kaur, Asian Games medallists shooter and hockey player Harveen Sarao and Gurbaj Singh, respectively, have been promoted to the rank of superintendent of police in Punjab Police.

They are among the 20 police personnel who have been promoted to the rank of SP, according to an office order dated June 27.

Avneet is among the batch of the five sportspersons who were recruited directly as DSPs in July 2011 under the sports category. Out of that batch, three international sportspersons, quarter-miler Manjit Kaur, wrestler Palwinder Singh Cheema and hockey player Amandeep Kaur were promoted as SPs last year.

Due to Avneet’s sporting commitments, she was not able to complete the mandatory 75-day commando training and phase 2 training by then, so she wasn’t considered for promotion last year. Rajpal, Harwant, Gurbaj and Harveen were recruited under the sports quota in December 2011.

“Initially, I had completed the one-year basic and six-month field training, so I was hoping for an exemption in the remaining two trainings because I was doing active shooting. But I was told that relaxation wouldn’t be possible because of police rules. So, I decided to go for the commando and phase 2 trainings. I’m happy that I’ve been promoted. In the coming days, I’ll be getting the posting, but will continue to participate in shooting competitions,” says Avneet, who was with the police sports team till April and was sent to her home unit, 3rd Commando, on Covid duty.

International shooters and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratan awardees Manavjeet Singh Sandhu and Ronjon Sodhi, whose promotions are also due, have not been considered for the next rank as they have yet to complete the mandatory training to become DSPs.

SPORTING COUPLES IN PUNJAB POLICE

After their promotion, Rajpal Singh and Avneet Sidhu are the only sporting couple in the Punjab Police at the rank of SP or above.

Rajpal, who led the Indian men’s hockey team to a silver medal finish in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, is posted in Mohali district. Avneet and Rajpal tied the knot in 2013. The other sporting couple in Punjab Police is Arjuna awardee and multi-Asian Games medallist Manjit Kaur and hockey Olympian Gurwinder Singh Chandi. Manjit was recruited in 2011 and was promoted to SP last year, while Chandi, who was a part of the 2014 Asian Games gold medal winning team, was appointed under the sports quota in 2016. They got married in 2015.