Five ITBP personnel among 26 fresh Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally rises to 979

Five Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) jawans in Kinnaur were among 26 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of cases in the state to 979.

Kinnaur chief medical officer Dr Sonam Negi said the five jawans came to Reckong Peo from Jammu. He said a total of 173 samples, including 164 of ITBP jawans, three of Himachal Pradesh Police and five of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) labourers were sent for testing on June 30 of which five have come out positive.

TWO ARMY JAWANS TEST POSITIVE IN KANGRA

Six people, including two army jawans, tested positive in Kangra. The soldiers aged 33 and 21 were deployed at the Army Headquarters in Delhi. One of them had returned on June 22 and other on June 26. Other patients include three men and a woman.

Two cases were reported in Bilaspur. Among the patient is a 17-year-old youth who returned from Bengaluru while the other 23-year-old returned from Delhi. Both were under institutional quarantine.

One person tested positive in Sirmaur. The man had returned from Delhi with his family on June 16. He initially tested negative twice but his sample sent for testing on June 29 came out positive, said Rajpur block medical officer Ajay Deol.

A 24-year-old student, who returned from Tamil Nadu, has tested positive in Shimla district. He has been shifted to Covid-care centre Mashobra.

341 ACTIVE CASES

Active cases in the state now stand at 341 as 42 more patients have recovered. The total number of people cured is 617. The recovery rate is above 63%. Eleven people have migrated to other states and seven have succumbed to the infection.