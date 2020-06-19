Five kids among 29 fresh cases detected in Ludhiana

As many as 29 positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ludhiana on Thursday out of which 24 belong to the district while five are from Delhi, Mansa, Pathankot, Sangrur and Barnala.

The fresh cases include a 20-year-old pregnant woman and five kids among seven minors. Nine cases have been detected in a labour quarter situated on Bhamian road.

Of the total 29 cases, reports of 19 were received from the Government Medical College, Patiala, while others were received from city-based hospitals.

The sample reports received from Patiala included the reports of the 20-year-old pregnant woman from Jamalpur; 59-year-male from Mundian; a 35-year-old male, a 34-year-old female and a 9-year-old boy from Jagraon; a 42-year-old female, 65-year-old female and 16-year-old male from Mansoorian village; a 32-year-old male and nine residents of a labour quarter on Bhamian road. A 30-year-old male from Delhi and a 24-year-old male from Mansa have also tested positive.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “With this, the total number of patients from Ludhiana has reached 480; 13 deaths have been reported from the district till now. Meanwhile, 10 more patients were cured and discharged from the hospital on Thursday and till now 251 patients from Ludhiana have been cured and discharged.”

A 65-year-old female from Sangrur died while undergoing treatment at the CMC Hospital on Thursday, said Dr Bagga.

MC sanitation employee tests positive

A municipal corporation (MC) sanitation employee deputed in ward number 4 tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. MC chief sanitary inspector Ashwani Sahota said, “[The sanitation worker] is a resident of Chhawani mohalla, which has been announced as a containment zone. He was admitted to a Covid care centre four days back and his sample report was received on Thursday. We are screening other 32 sanitation employees deputed in the ward and if needed, tests will also be conducted.”