Sections
Home / Cities / Five lives snuffed out in three Sonepat mishaps

Five lives snuffed out in three Sonepat mishaps

Five persons were killed in three separate road accidents in Sonepat on Friday.In the first mishap, two persons were killed when their canter rammed into a truck on the western...

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Five persons were killed in three separate road accidents in Sonepat on Friday.

In the first mishap, two persons were killed when their canter rammed into a truck on the western peripheral expressway near Kundli in the wee hours of Friday. The victims were Suhail and Sahil of Muzaffarnagar in UP. They were going from Gurugram to Muzaffarnagar in their canter which was loaded with goods. Kundli police have registered a case against the absconding truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

In the second accident, two friends were killed after a tanker loaded with iron rods fell on them near Kurad village. The victims were identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Rasulpur, and Sumit of Jainpur village.

In the third incident, a bike rider was killed after a truck hit him on the Murthal road. The deceased was identified as Yogesh of Bhigan village.



Sonepat DSP Virender Singh said they have booked the truck driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

“Bodies of all the five victims were handed over to their family members after autopsy,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 29, 2020 02:14 IST
State positive on reopening gyms, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells owners
Aug 29, 2020 02:08 IST
Passengers’ body demands halts at stations beyond Maharashtra’s Kalyan city for essential workers to commute
Aug 29, 2020 02:19 IST
Himachal’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,637; 3,000 cases reported in August alone
Aug 29, 2020 02:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.