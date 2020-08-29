Five lives snuffed out in three Sonepat mishaps

Five persons were killed in three separate road accidents in Sonepat on Friday.

In the first mishap, two persons were killed when their canter rammed into a truck on the western peripheral expressway near Kundli in the wee hours of Friday. The victims were Suhail and Sahil of Muzaffarnagar in UP. They were going from Gurugram to Muzaffarnagar in their canter which was loaded with goods. Kundli police have registered a case against the absconding truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

In the second accident, two friends were killed after a tanker loaded with iron rods fell on them near Kurad village. The victims were identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Rasulpur, and Sumit of Jainpur village.

In the third incident, a bike rider was killed after a truck hit him on the Murthal road. The deceased was identified as Yogesh of Bhigan village.

Sonepat DSP Virender Singh said they have booked the truck driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

“Bodies of all the five victims were handed over to their family members after autopsy,” he added.