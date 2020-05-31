Five men booked for beating up vegetable seller over ₹1 dispute

The Noida Police on Saturday booked five persons after they allegedly thrashed and broke the leg of a vegetable seller in Greater Noida(west) over a dispute of ₹1.

According to cops, victim Aman had sold a pumpkin for ₹13 to the suspects, who paid ₹12. When the vegetable seller asked for the remaining ₹1, the suspects allegedly took up a fight and broke his leg.

Aman’s brother Anand filed a complaint at the Bisrakh police station on Saturday. He said that Aman was selling vegetables in the local market when the suspect Rohit reached the spot and bought a pumpkin.

“The pumpkin was for ₹13 but he paid ₹12. When my brother refused to sell the vegetable to him, the suspect called four others, Raju, Ganga, Rahul and Prabhakar, and thrashed him,” he said.

Aman said as a result of the assault, he received a fracture in his left leg.

“I was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment. The suspects fled the spot soon after,” he said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that based on complaint, the police registered a case against five persons under sections 147 (rioting), 23 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

“Rohit, Raju and Ganga were arrested after the incident. They were produced before a court and sent to jail,” he said.