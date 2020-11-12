Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Five mobile phones recovered from two jail inmates

Five mobile phones recovered from two jail inmates

The phones were recovered from inmates Joga Singh and Pawan Kumar.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 19:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Special checking led to the recovery of five mobile phones from two inmates at the Ludhiana Central Jail on Wednesday night.

Assistant jail superintendent Naginder Singh said the phones were recovered from inmates Joga Singh and Pawan Kumar. The duo has been booked under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act at the Division Number 7 police station.

ASI Hardial Singh said they will bring the accused on production warrant for questioning on how they managed to smuggle the mobile phones inside the prison.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
Nov 12, 2020 18:59 IST
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
Nov 12, 2020 17:25 IST
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Nov 12, 2020 18:48 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’: Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 19:31 IST

latest news

HPSOS Class 8 and 12 exam results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here’s how to check
Nov 12, 2020 20:03 IST
Gauahar shows off her ‘perfect’ engagement ring, see here
Nov 12, 2020 19:59 IST
BCCI will leave no stone unturned to deliver safe T20 WC in 2021: Jay Shah
Nov 12, 2020 19:51 IST
Congress leader Sachin Pilot tests positive for Covid-19
Nov 12, 2020 19:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.