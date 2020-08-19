Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Five months on, Lahaul-Spiti gets its first Covid-19 testing machine

Before Trunat machine was set up at community health centre in Kaza, samples were being sent to Shimla and it would take days to get the results

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 14:11 IST

By Navneet Rathore, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Lahaul-Spiti, which has reported only six Covid patients so far, is the least populated district of Himachal Pradesh. (HT file photo)

Shimla: Five months after the first Covid-19 case was reported in Himachal Pradesh, a Covid-19 testing machine was set up at the community health centre (CHC) at Kaza in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti on Tuesday.

So far, samples were being sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, and local residents had to wait for days to get to know the results. At times, the district health officials had to take samples more than once.

State technical education minister and the Lahaul-Spiti MLA Ram Lal Markanda had urged the district administration to get the TrueNat Quantitative Micro PCR worth Rs 14.56 lakh installed.

Lahaul-Spiti, which has reported only six Covid patients so far, is the least populated district of the state.



Sending samples from the district to IGMC, Shimla, was challenging for the administration as sometimes road traffic was disrupted due to bad weather. There was a possibility of samples getting wasted during transportation.

Kaza sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Gian Singh Negi said that residents were concerned how samples would be sent to IGMC during the monsoon and later winter so the administration decided to install the Covid testing machine.

