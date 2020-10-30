Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Five more Covid deaths in J&K

Five more Covid deaths in J&K

So far, 86,026 people have recovered from the disease in the UT.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a government hospital in Jammu. (AP)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded five more Covid-related deaths and 556 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday. The UT’s Covid count has mounted to 94,330 and the death toll stands at 1,471.

Officials said that 347 people tested positive in Kashmir and 219 in Jammu. Two people died in Jammu and three in Kashmir.

So far, 86,026 people have recovered from the disease in the UT and the recovery rate has increased more than 90%. Presently there are now 6,835 active cases in J&K.

A total of 978 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 493 in Jammu. Also, the total tests conducted in the UT have crossed 22.84 lakh.



In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 109. In Kashmir, the maximum fresh cases were witnessed in Srinagar where 141 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 66.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 19,245 cases and 353 deaths followed by Jammu district with 17,458 cases and 255 deaths.

Till date, 6.55 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 16,336 in home quarantine, 6,835 in isolation, and 45, 064 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.85 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Oct 30, 2020 19:46 IST
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Oct 30, 2020 20:51 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ashwin strikes to remove Uthappa
Oct 30, 2020 22:28 IST
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

To claim credit, Ludhiana cops ask people to bring back already released items for supardari
Oct 30, 2020 22:22 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ashwin strikes to remove Uthappa
Oct 30, 2020 22:28 IST
Snag behind dirty water supply in Ludhiana’s SBS Nagar found
Oct 30, 2020 22:18 IST
England 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies - family
Oct 30, 2020 22:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.