Five more patients including 11-year-old girl defeat coronavirus in Mohali

Active cases come down to 34 in the district; no new case reported since April 22

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 20:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said among the recovered, two are from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi—declared a containment zone—while two belong to Mohali city and one to Mundi Kharar. (HT FILE)

Five more patients including an 11-year-old girl have recovered from the coronavirus disease on Monday, taking the total tally of recovered patients in the district to 27.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said among the recovered, two are from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi—declared a containment zone—while two belong to Mohali city and one to Mundi Kharar. He said all these patients were discharged from the the Gian Sagar Hospital near Banur.

According to Dr Manjit, 15 Jawaharpur residents have recovered so far. Five of them were cured on April 21 and eight on April 26, who are currently staying at the district quarantine centre in Sector 70, Mohali. Though they have tested negative in two successive tests, the patients have been quarantined for another 14 days as a precautionary measure.

From 46, the number of active cases of Covid-19 till April 23, the number has gone down to 34 on Monday. In the last two days, 13 patients have recovered from the disease, and no new case has been reported in the last five days.



