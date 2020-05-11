Sections
Home / Cities / 13-year-old girl from Khanna among 5 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that out of 152 samples sent for testing, 148 came out negative, while five persons tested positive.

Updated: May 11, 2020 03:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The fresh cases include a 69-year-old from Gurdaspur and 53-year-old from Rajpura. (HT FILE)

Five more persons, including three from Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Patiala, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Sharing details, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that out of 152 samples sent for testing, 148 came out negative, while five persons, including a 13-year-old girl from Khanna tested positive.

The fresh cases include a 69-year-old from Gurdaspur and 53-year-old from Rajpura.

Besides, a 31-year-old resident of Haibowal area of Ludhiana, who is a ward boy at a private hospital and a 60-year-old man of Faridkot also tested positive in a report that arrived on Sunday evening.



10 MALAYSIA RETURNEES BROUGHT HOME FROM CHENNAI

Ten people from Punjab who were stranded in Chennai for the last 42 days were brought to Punjab today by bus.

They were first taken to the civil hospital for screening.

After this, they were sent into home-quarantine.

Two of them hail from Ludhiana, while three each are from Barnala and Mansa and two from Malerkotla.

They had left from different districts of Punjab to go to Malaysia in the second week of March. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, they could not enter in Malaysia and were sent back on a Chennai-bound flight.

By the time, the reached Chennai, India had already gone into a lockdown and they were stranded at the airport. They were brought home in a special bus from Chennai.

