Five more succumb to coronavirus in Himachal, toll rises to 118

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded five deaths and 221 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 12,129.

Of the new cases, 80 were reported in Mandi, 31 in Una, 26 in Shimla 19 in Kullu, 15 each in Kangra and Sirmaur, 13 in Lahaul-Spiti, 12 in Solan, 9 in Chamba and one in Hamirpur

The death toll has risen to 118 after five more people succumbed to the infection. Two deaths each were reported in Mandi and Kangra and one in Shimla.

Chief medical officer, Kangra, Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said a 65-year-old woman, who had diabetes, was admitted to the hospital on September 16 and died on Sunday morning. Another 60-year-old woman of Mastpur, who suffered from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, also died in the district.

Himachal doctor dies due to Covid in Punjab, CM expresses grief

Dr Pradeep Bansal, head of the community medicine department at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (LBSGMC) succumbed to the virus at a private hospital in Mohali. However, his death will not be counted in the state’s toll since he was a migration case.

He is the first doctor in the state to die of Covid-19. Dr Bansal got infected after his daughter, also an MBBS doctor, tested positive for the virus early this month.

He was first admitted at LBSGMC and had been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla with history of fever dyspnoea, inability to maintain saturation and COVID inconclusive. He was admitted to IGMC on September 8. However, after his condition deteriorated, Dr Bansal was taken to a private hospital in Mohali and was put on ventilator support.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur mourned Dr Bansal’s death. “This is very painful news. The state has lost a corona warrior. May the departed soul rest in peace and God give strength to the family,” the CM wrote on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, active cases in the state have gone up to 4,444 while 7,548 people have recovered so far. Solan is the worst hit district with 2,636 cases followed by Kangra where 1,826 people were infected. Sirmaur has 1,526 cases, Mandi 1,332, Una 1,107, Shimla 885, Hamirpur 779, Chamba 700, Bilaspur, 628, Kullu 462, Kinnaur 139 and Lahaul-Spiti 109 cases.

Sundernagar MLA tests positive

BJP MLA from Sundernagar Rakesh Jamwal has tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive. Though, my health is good, I am isolating self and urge people who came in my contact recently to do so,” he wrote on Facebook. Jamwal’s driver was also found infected.