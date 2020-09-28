Sections
Five more succumb to virus in Himachal

Two deaths were reported in Mandi and one each in Kinnaur, Una and Sirmaur. The death toll has mounted to 175.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh on Monday registered five more deaths due to Covid-19 while 266 fresh infections took the state tally to 14,457.

Of the new cases, 70 were reported in Kangra, 41 in Shimla, 28 each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur, 24 in Mandi, 16 in Kullu, 15 in Bilaspur, 14 in Lahaul-Spiti, 11 in Solan, seven each in Chamba and Una and five in Kinnaur.

In Kangra, 24 trainee jawans of Himachal Pradesh Police tested positive at the Police Training College, Daroh.

There are 3,650 active cases in the state. As many as 268 more people have been discharged, taking overall recoveries to 10,552.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 2,929 cases followed by Kangra where 2,189 people have been infected. Sirmaur has 1,785 cases Mandi 1,656, Una 1,244, Shimla 1,219, Hamirpur 910, Chamba 814, Bilaspur 781, Kullu 589, Kinnaur 190 and Lahaul-Spiti 151.

