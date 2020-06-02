Sections
Home / Cities / Five more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally now 345

Five more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally now 345

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:48 IST

By Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Five more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 346.

Three cases were reported from Kangra and two from Mandi, said special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal.

At present active cases in the state stand at 200 and 136 people have been cured of the disease.

DELHI POLICE COP, EX-SOLDIER TEST POSITIVE IN KANGRA



Three people, including a woman, have tested positive in Kangra district.



Deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said among the new cases is a 56-year-old man, a Delhi police employee, who returned to his native village in a private car on May 27.

The Covid-19 test of a 22-year-old woman, who flew back in a Spicejet flight on May 26 also came out positive. She was asymptomatic when screened at the Kangra Airport.

Both were under home quarantine and have been shifted to Covid-care centre at Baijnath.

Besides, a 57-year-old ex-serviceman, who works in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and returned on May 30 also tested positive. He was under home quarantine. Due to co-morbidity, he has been shifted to Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala.

TWO CASES IN MANDI

Two cases were reported in Jogindernagar of Mandi district. One of the patients returned from Indore on May 23 and the other from Pune on May 19. Both were under institutional quarantine. There first sample had tested negative. However, the report of the second sample turned out to be positive, said Mandi CMO, Dr Jeevanand Chuahan.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases since May 4 with 305 persons testing positive for the virus.

Fourteen cases have been reported in the first two days of June.

So far, the state’s tally is 345 cases with five fatalities, including three men and two women.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 112 cases followed by Kangra with 90 cases. A total of 39 cases have been reported in Una, 32 in Solan, 24 in Chamba, 18 in Bilaspur, 15 in Mandi, nine in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and two in Kullu.

As many as 124 people have recovered in the state, so far.

