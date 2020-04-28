Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Five new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take UT corona count to 50

Five new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take UT corona count to 50

All five patients were identified during the house-to-house survey being conducted by the health department in the affected pocket of Sector 30

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 10:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: Five new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Sector 30 of Chandigarh, taking the total count of patients to 50 in the Union Territory.

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said that all five cases were identified during the house to house survey being conducted by the health department and they were shifted and sampled at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Monday.

Officials said that the new cases include a 53-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man of one household in Sector 30-B.

The other three are all women aged 23, 27 and 35 and belong to three households in the same sector.



The UT administration had earlier declared a part of Sector 30-B as an “affected pocket” amid the coronavirus outbreak. A cluster of 590 households was identified for focused operations such as exclusive screening, sealing plan and restriction on the movement of residents.

There is a ban on non-essential visitors to the affected pocket. Only authorised essential items and service providers, wearing necessary protection gear such as masks, hairnet, gloves, personal protective equipment (PPE) and carrying passes and identity cards are allowed to enter the area.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Here’s list of 16 districts in India with no new Covid-19 case in last 28 days
Apr 28, 2020 09:50 IST
China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 28, 2020 07:50 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Apr 28, 2020 05:35 IST
LIVE: Bengal students’ tool to analyse if a coughing person is Covid-19 carrier
Apr 28, 2020 10:36 IST

latest news

Five new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take UT corona count to 50
Apr 28, 2020 10:40 IST
Some users trust Alexa less after getting more privacy controls
Apr 28, 2020 10:33 IST
‘Why would I? Nov 3, it’s a good number’: Trump rules out deferring US polls
Apr 28, 2020 10:31 IST
Foreign minister S Jaishankar to attend BRICS meet on Covid-19
Apr 28, 2020 10:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.