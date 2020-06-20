Sections
Home / Cities / Five of a family killed in road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Five of a family killed in road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The bodies had been sent for postmortem examination, he said. The impact of the accident was such that the vehicle was completely mangled, a cop said.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Agra

The bodies had been sent for postmortem examination (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five members of a family were killed and another injured when the driver of the car in which they were travelling lost control and rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district early on Saturday, police said.

“Those in the car were coming from Delhi and heading towards Prayagraj when the mishap occurred under Naseerpur police station of Firozabad district,” said Rajesh Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Firozabad.

“A rear number plate of the truck was found from the spot and with number detail, the truck was stopped later and the driver was arrested,” he added.

The deceased have been identified as Ravinesh Pandey (40), his wife Ruby (35), and three children Keshav (17), Lakshya (7), and Nandini (5). They all died on the spot. Another person, identified as Priyanka Pandey, was severely injured and had been hospitalised, said the SP (rural). The bodies had been sent for postmortem examination, he said.



The impact of the accident was such that the vehicle was completely mangled, a cop said.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HP to receive heavy rainfall, yellow warning issued for June 22-24
Jun 20, 2020 19:35 IST
China unveils new security law for Hong Kong, will supersede local laws
Jun 20, 2020 19:34 IST
Amid strict lockdown, Tamil Nadu tests 33,231 samples, its highest in a single day
Jun 20, 2020 19:32 IST
Cross-bred cow in Karnal sets record by yielding 76.61kg milk in 24 hours
Jun 20, 2020 19:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.