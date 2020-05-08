Sections
Home / Cities / Five of family including infant test Covid-positive

Five of family including infant test Covid-positive

A two-month-old girl from Dombivli (West), her 33-year-old mother and three more members of her family tested Covid-positive on Thursday. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health...

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:38 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A two-month-old girl from Dombivli (West), her 33-year-old mother and three more members of her family tested Covid-positive on Thursday. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health department said the infant got infected from her 35-year-old father, who tested positive on Tuesday. The baby’s father works at APMC market in Vashi.

A 32-year-food delivery boy, a resident of Kalyan (East) and working in Mumbai, has also tested positive.

