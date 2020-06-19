Five of Sector 38 family among seven new cases in Chandigarh

Five members of a Sector 38 family are among the seven new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Chandigarh on Friday.

A 65-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran and a former employee of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, were also found positive.

Health officials said the five family members, including three males and two females, hailed from Ambala and lived in Sector 38 on rent. Two of them work in Ambala, where one of their relatives had tested positive earlier.

Two other members of the family have been isolated at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and will be sampled. One of them works in Panchkula.

Five family contacts of the 65-year-old Mauli Jagran woman have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and will be tested. There is no official word on the source of infection in her case.

The former GMSH-16 employee is a 61-year-old man from Sector 24. He had developed symptoms of pneumonia a few days back and took treatment privately.

The patient, who has diabetes and hypertension, has been admitted to GMSH-16. Samples of his seven family contacts have been collected.

With this, the total cases in Chandigarh have gone up to 381, of which 315 patients have been discharged. As many as six people have succumbed to the virus so far, leaving 60 active cases.