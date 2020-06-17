Sections
Five of six new cases in Panchkula from other cities

The Panchkula resident is a 45-year-old woman, whose husband and two sons work as Group-D staff in the civil hospital at Sector 6; She had recently attended a cremation at Rajpura.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panckula

Six persons, including the wife of a health worker, were found Covid-19 positive in Panchkula on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old woman’s husband and two sons work as Group-D staff in the civil hospital at Sector 6. She had recently attended a cremation at Rajpura. With her testing positive, the total number of cases reported from Panchkula is now 53.

The others found infected are four people from Delhi and a Lucknow man, who was visiting Kandi village near Sector 20, Panchkula.

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said 53 people had tested positive in the district so far, while 28 of these cases had been discharged, leaving 25 active cases.



Chief medical officer (CMO) Jasjeet Kaur said all patients were admitted in the isolation ward of the civil hospital.

CONTAINMENT ZONES

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner on Tuesday declared Gugamedi near Tangra Kaliram village in Kalka as a containment zone, while the areas nearby have been declared as buffer zone. As per the orders of DC, House Numbers 206 to 208, 220 to 222 and the alongside street in Housing Board Colony, Kalka, is a containment zone.

CMO Jasjeet Kaur has been directed to constitute teams to ensure door-to-door screening with special focus on people with flu symptoms. Besides, the DC has directed the civic body to ensure sanitisation of the area and clearing of solid waste.

